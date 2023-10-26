Vaping Dispute Involving a Celebrity Lands in Miami-Dade Cou...

News From Law.com

Competing South Florida Vape product companies are embroiled in a legal dispute over celebrity endorsement, with millions at stake, according to the attorney representing the Miami-based vape company who says a famous rapper is their "lightning in a bottle". "I've seen the numbers and this particular individual moves the market and was compensated very handsomely as a result of this exclusive relationship between my client and him and the other competitors took notice," said Alejandro Brito, attorney for HQDTech USA, and Dummy Vapes.

October 26, 2023

