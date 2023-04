Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Keowee River Club, Kipling Reserve and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin on behalf of two former vice presidents for construction and strategic planning. The case is 5:23-cv-00186, Vanz et al. v. Ramsden et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 10, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Alex Nunes

Elena Vanz

defendants

Keowee River Club, LLC

Kipling Reserve LLC

Kipling Ventures Holding Co LLC

KRC Golf Group, LLC

Reserve Ownership Group LLC

Simeon Ramsden

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract