Who Got The Work

J. Gregory Cahill of Dickinson Wright and Donald Wilson Jr. of Broening Oberg Woods & Wilson have entered appearances for Alpha Towing & Recovery Company in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed Aug. 2 in Arizona District Court by Marcus & Zelman on behalf of Kurt and Tracy Vanloo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver, is 2:22-cv-01290, Vanloo et al v. Par Incorporated et al.

Arizona

September 16, 2022, 7:33 AM