New Suit - Insurance Contract

Vanliner Insurance Company sued portable storage pod provider Zippy Shell Inc. on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court for declaratory judgment in an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, brought by Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog, seeks a declaration of no coverage in connection with claims made by a customer that her personal belongings were infested with rodent droppings while stored in a Zippy Shell pod. Vanliner argues that coverage is not required pursuant to communicable disease, fungi or bacteria, and mold exclusions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00342, Vanliner Insurance Company v. Zippy Shell, Inc.

Insurance

June 24, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Vanliner Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

defendants

Zippy Shell, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute