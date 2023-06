Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mayer Brown on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by CDLG PC on behalf of Sedrick Vanisi. The case is 3:23-cv-02835, Vanisi v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 4:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Sedrick Vanisi

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action