New Suit - Trade Secrets

Perkins Coie filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Vaniam Group, a medical communications agency focused on the areas of hematology and oncology. The suit brings claims against former Vaniam vice president of business strategy, Dorothy Lee Lindsey, and BluPrint Oncology Concepts LLC for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05102, Vaniam Group LLC v. BluPrint Oncology Concepts, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 20, 2022, 5:51 AM