Who Got The Work

David J. DePiano and Alex L. Braunstein of Fox Rothschild have entered appearances for Aetna, a health care insurance company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to unpaid invoices for medical services rendered, was filed Oct. 4 in Florida Southern District Court by Di Pietro Partners on behalf of Vanguard Plastic Surgery PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:22-cv-61853, Vanguard Plastic Surgery, PLLC v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.