Cigna Health and Life Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services provided to a policyholder, was brought by Shapiro, Blasi, Wasserman & Hermann on behalf of Vanguard Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60173, Vanguard Plastic Surgery, PLLC d/b/a Vanguard Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.