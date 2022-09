New Suit

Cigna was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over reimbursement for surgery, was filed by Shapiro Blasi Wasserman & Hermann on behalf of Vanguard Plastic Surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61828, Vanguard Plastic Surgery PLLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.