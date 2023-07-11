New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit asserts that certain Ford Expeditions, Mustangs, Rangers, F-150s and Lincoln Navigators have defective transmissions which cause the vehicles to operate erratically or lose power. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, the Carlson Law Firm, Wallace Miller LLP and Brent Coon and Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22572, Vangel et al.

July 11, 2023, 5:41 PM

Bryan Klontz

Joseph Vangel

Colson Hicks Eidson

Ford Motors

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product