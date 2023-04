Removed To Federal Court

Thompson Coburn on Friday removed a consumer class action against FCA US and Stellantis NV to Texas Eastern District Court arising from an alleged defect in 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles. The complaint, filed by the Emerson Firm, contends that the vehicles contain defects in the hydraulic control units and anti-lock brake system. The case is 4:23-cv-00375, VanGee v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Tim VanGee

defendants

FCA US LLC

Stellantis N.V.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct