New Suit - Employment

Oshkosh subsidiary, Pierce Manufacturing Inc. was sued Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Walcheske & Luzi on behalf of an Asian American machine operator who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for engaging in workplace conduct that the plaintiff's non-minority coworkers engaged in. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00648, Vang v. Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 23, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Tu Xong Vang

Plaintiffs

Walcheske & Luzi LLC

defendants

Pierce Manufacturing Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination