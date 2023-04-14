New Suit - Securities

Samsung, Sang-Won Lee and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over Samsung's purchase of Ngen Technologies. The suit, brought by Kantrowitz Goldhamer & Graifman and the Reif Law Group on behalf of Yaakov G. Vanek, accuses the defendants of conditioning Samsung's purchase of Ngen shares on a 20 percent kickback. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03127, Vanek v. Samsung EMS Co. Ltd. et al.

Technology

April 14, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Yaakov G Vanek

Plaintiffs

Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, PC

defendants

Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd

J. S. Park

Samsung EMS Co., Ltd

Sang Won Lee

SG Lee

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract