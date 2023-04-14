Samsung, Sang-Won Lee and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over Samsung's purchase of Ngen Technologies. The suit, brought by Kantrowitz Goldhamer & Graifman and the Reif Law Group on behalf of Yaakov G. Vanek, accuses the defendants of conditioning Samsung's purchase of Ngen shares on a 20 percent kickback. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03127, Vanek v. Samsung EMS Co. Ltd. et al.
Technology
April 14, 2023, 7:56 PM