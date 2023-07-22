Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Gregory D. Ballew has entered an appearance for the operator and manager of a Sonic Drive-In location in a pending employment lawsuit. The case, filed June 7 in Missouri Western District Court by Cornerstone Law Firm, asserts claims for sexual harassment, retaliation and battery on behalf of a worker who claims that she was harassed and forcibly kissed by her manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Willie J. Epps Jr., is 2:23-cv-04117, Vanegas v. S.D.I. of Versailles et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 22, 2023, 2:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Autumn Vanegas

Plaintiffs

Cornerstone Law Firm

defendants

Edward Dills

S.D.I. of Versailles

S.D.I. of Versailles, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation