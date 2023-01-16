Who Got The Work

Brian P. Downey of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for the Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Dec. 2 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Pond Lehockey LLP on behalf of Jody VanDyke. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston, is 2:22-cv-04797, Vandyke v. The Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 16, 2023, 4:55 AM