Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Norcold and Thetford Corp. to Oregon District Court. The suit, over fire damage arising from an allegedly faulty refrigerator, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of State Farm Insurance and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-00347, VanDyke et al v. Norcold, Inc. et al.