Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lindow Stephens Schultz on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Amador Law Firm on behalf of Huong Tran and Roy Vandoesburg. The case is 4:23-cv-01492, Vandoesburg et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Huong Tran

Roy Vandoesburg

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lindow Stephens Schultz LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute