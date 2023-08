Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Wednesday removed a privacy class action against Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hammervold Law, accuses the defendant of storing employees' biometric information without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 3:23-cv-50286, Vandiver v. Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 02, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Vandiver

defendants

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims