Removed To Federal Court

Neal & Harwell on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against the Capital Markets Co. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings on behalf of former Capital employee Bryce VanDiver, who accuses the company of attempting to undermine his plans to accept a job at Ernst & Young by falsely accusing him of misappropriating confidential information and soliciting clients. The defendant is also represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The case is 3:22-cv-00852, Vandiver v. Capital Markets Company, LLC, The.

Business Services

October 19, 2022, 1:17 PM