New Suit - Class Action

Mason Tenders, a labor union for construction and hazmat workers, was hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of union members who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06849, Vandermark v. Mason Tenders District Council Welfare Fund et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 11, 2022, 7:36 PM