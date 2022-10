Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Atlantic Aviation Corp. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the Toscano Law Firm on behalf of Charles Vandergroef, who claims he was terminated on false pretenses due to age bias. The case is 2:22-cv-05920, Vandergroef v. Atlantic Aviation Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2022, 2:58 PM