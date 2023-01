Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Porter Banks Baldwin & Shaw on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kirkland Cain & Horn on behalf of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, seeks payment of fire-related insurance proceeds as mortgagee of the insured homeowner. The case is 7:23-cv-00002, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.