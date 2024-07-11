Vandana Dhamija on Navigating the Politics and Personalities...

News From Law.com

After spending over two decades on tech procurement and compliance in-house at organizations like BlackRock, Viacom and J.P. Morgan, Vandana Dhamija returned to consulting on legal operations earlier this year. As the founder and CEO of Legal Operations Consulting, a firm she founded over nine years ago, Dhamija came back to it earlier this year, armed with years of insight into how in-house legal departments view, acquire and yes, sometimes squander, technology.

AI & Automation

July 11, 2024, 6:18 PM