New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act

McDermott Will & Emery sued the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court in connection with the labeling of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s non-24-hour sleep wake disorder drug, 'Hetlioz' b/k/a tasimelteon. The lawsuit seeks to vacate the FDA's unlawful approval of Teva Pharmaceuticals' ANDA to market generic tasimelteon. According to the suit, Vanda decided to include Braille lettering on its label due to non-24 being a rare disorder that largely affects visually impaired individuals, but Teva did not include the Braille labeling or impose the same dispensing conditions. The case is 1:23-cv-00280, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Food And Drug Administration et al.