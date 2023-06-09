New Suit - FOIA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing clinical stage drugs for central nervous system disorders, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Thursday in the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, brought by McDermott Will & Emery, seeks records from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to communications sent by the FDA to Vanda’s CEO concerning Vanda’s webpages for its non-24-hour sleep wake disorder drug, 'Hetlioz,' and schizophrenia drug 'Fanapt.' The case is 1:23-cv-01673, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Food And Drug Administration.

June 09, 2023, 6:16 AM

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

McDermott Will & Emery

Food And Drug Administration

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act