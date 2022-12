New Suit - FOIA

McDermott Will & Emery filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Thursday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The suit seeks communications external to the Food and Drug Administration of eleven specified FDA employees in connection with Vanda’s non-24-hour sleep wake disorder drug, 'Hetlioz' b/k/a Tasimelteon. The case is 1:22-cv-03808, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Food And Drug Administration.

Government

December 23, 2022, 6:06 AM