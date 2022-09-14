New Suit

McDermott Will & Emery filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The suit seeks to compel the Food and Drug Administration to comply with two nondiscretionary duties under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. According to the suit, the FDA failed to timely publish a notice hearing in connection with Vanda's Aug. 2019 supplemental new drug application for 'Hetlioz,' a jet lag disorder drug. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02775, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Food And Drug Administration.

Government

September 14, 2022, 6:39 AM