New Suit - Patent

Vanda Pharmaceuticals filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apotex on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by McDermott Will & Emery, alleges that the defendant intends to sell an infringing generic version of the plaintiff's sleep medication Hetlioz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-62432, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Apotex Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 28, 2022, 4:29 PM