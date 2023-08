Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance and Ohio Security Insurance to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, for water damage claims, was filed by Cheryl Anderson Kidd on behalf of Delmous Vance III. The case is 2:23-cv-01027, Vance v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Delmous Vance, III

Plaintiffs

Cheryl Anderson Kidd P.C.

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Ohio Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute