Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Arch Coal and Mingo Logan Coal to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, alleging a workplace injury, was filed by the Warner Law Offices on behalf of James Vance and Melissa Vance. The case is 2:22-cv-00593, Vance et al. v. Mingo Logan Coal LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 20, 2022, 7:18 PM