New Suit - Product Liability

Sensio Inc., manufacturer of Bella consumer kitchen products, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The case was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she suffered serious injuries as a result of design flaws in the Bella 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08769, VanBlargan v. Sensio, Inc. d/b/a Bella.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 15, 2022, 11:07 AM