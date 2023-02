New Suit - ERISA

Aetna Life Insurance, UPS and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for long-term disability benefits, was brought by Berg Plummer Johnson & Raval on behalf of Sarah Van Winkle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00729, Van Winkle v. United Parcel Service of America, Inc. et al.