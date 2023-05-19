Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and JP Morgan Securities to California Central District Court. The court action, filed by attorney Anthony P.X. Bothwell and T M Guyer and Ayers & Friends on behalf of a former bank manager, asserts that the plaintiff was terminated for reporting alleged money laundering activity. According to the complaint, Chase Bank misrepresented its clients' employment status and verification of U.S. citizenship to approve deposits and utilize other banking services including public trading and moving money overseas. The case is 5:23-cv-00912, Van v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Van

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination