New Suit - Employment

Dollar General was sued Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was brought by Richard Celler Legal P.A. on behalf of Katherine Van Horn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00694, Van Horn v. Dolgencorp LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 6:10 PM