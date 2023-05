Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, accuses the defendant of facilitating a credit card fraud scheme by a third-party former employee of plaintiff Van Horn, Metz & Co., who embezzled $4.5 million from the company. The case is 2:23-cv-01693, Van Horn, Metz & Co., Inc. v. Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Van Horn, Metz & Co., Inc.

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct