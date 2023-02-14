New Suit - Product Liability

Aviall Inc., a subsidiary of Boeing, Rolls-Royce Corporation and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Virgin Islands District Court. The court case, filed by Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin on behalf of the Estate of Maria Rodriguez, an experienced helicopter pilot, contends that a defective engine or compressor manufactured by Allison Engine Co. caused a helicopter crash which took the life of Rodriguez and three other individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00007, Van Heurk v. Rolls-Royce Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 14, 2023, 5:32 AM