Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Walker on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hernandez & Baggett and Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC on behalf of Nicolas Van Heurck, seeks damages for a fatal helicopter crash that killed the pilot and the passengers. According to the suit, the helicopter crashed due to a contained failure within the compressor section of the helicopter's engine. The case is 3:23-cv-00357, Van Heurck v. Rolls-Royce Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 16, 2023, 11:25 AM