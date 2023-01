Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine and Choi Capital Law on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Compa Industries to California Southern District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Choi & Associates, the Diversity Law Group and Hyun Legal on behalf of Joseph Van Dera. The case is 3:23-cv-00049, Van Dera v. Compa Industries Inc.

California

January 11, 2023, 8:28 PM