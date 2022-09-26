Van der Veen Joins Trump Org. Defense Team in Manhattan DA C...

News From Law.com

Michael van der Veen, the Philadelphia-based attorney who represented former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment hearing, has stepped in to defend the former president against the criminal prosecution brought against the Trump Organization by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Van der Veen's involvement in the case was announced over the weekend via a press release. The Philadelphia-based attorney rose to prominence for his role as lead defense attorney during the former president's second impeachment proceeding in February of 2021.

September 26, 2022, 12:02 PM