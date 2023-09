News From Law.com

Attorneys with van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin helped broker an $11 million settlement Monday for victims of a police shooting at a high school football game that left several children injured and one child dead. The agreement resolves three lawsuits alleging the Borough of Sharon Hill contributed to the incident by failing to properly train and supervise the officers involved.

September 28, 2023, 5:20 PM

nature of claim: /