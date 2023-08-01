New Suit - Employment

Georgetown University and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in the District of Columbia District Court. The court action was filed by Gilbert Employment Law on behalf of a clinical speech language pathologist who claims that she was forced out of her PhD program at Georgetown's University Medical Center in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment claims against a prominent faculty member to an informal mentor at the university. According to the suit, the plaintiff was told that her success in the program depended upon her acceptance of inappropriate conduct, which the plaintiff rejected and encountered retaliatory acts such as, lack of credit for contributions to publications and presentations and exclusions from meetings and decisions which explicitly involved her thesis research. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02212, Van Der Stelt v. Georgetown University et al.

Education

August 01, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Candace Van Der Stelt

Plaintiffs

Gilbert Employment Law, P.C.

defendants

Georgetown University

Georgetown University Medical Center, Biomedical Graduate Education

Turkeltaub

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations