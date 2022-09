New Suit - Employment

Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of health care and industrial equipment manufacturer Danaher, was sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was discriminated against for seeking religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01017, Van Der Berg v. Coulter.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 4:36 AM