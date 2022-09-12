Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tittmann Weix on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Bankers Insurance, a subsidiary of Assurant, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Van De Poel Levy Thomas on behalf of Jeffrey Van De Poel, alleges that the plaintiff's identity was stolen due to a 2015 data breach at the Office of Personnel Management and seeks coverage for $60,000 which was stolen from the plaintiff's Coinbase account. The case is 3:22-cv-01374, Van De Poel v. American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 8:41 PM