New Suit

Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service, doing business as Elevance Health, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Silvern & Bulger, challenges the defendant's denial of coverage for gender-affirming care for the policyholder's transgender child. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01638, Van De Lindt v. Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service, Inc.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

John Van De Lindt

Plaintiffs

Silvern & Bulger, P.C.

defendants

Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute