Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roetzel & Andress on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lowe's to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, which contends Lowe's damaged the plaintiffs' property during the delivery of a refrigerator, was filed by Dixon, Hayes, Witherell & Ward on behalf of Julie Van Cott and Robert Van Cott. The case is 3:23-cv-00755, Van Cott et al v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Julie Van Cott

Robert Van Cott

Plaintiffs

Dixon Hayes Witherell & Ward

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims