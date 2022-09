New Suit - Trademark

Valvoline filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The case, filed by Thompson Hine and other counsel, accuses Eagle Oil Change and Ali Hamade of using Valvoline marks without consent. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12292, Valvoline LLC et al v. Eagle Oil Change LLC et al.

Automotive

