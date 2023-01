New Suit - Contract

Valvoline sued SuperAsh Remainderman Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court over a leasing dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Arnold & Clifford, accuses the defendant of unlawfully rejecting Valvoline's right to exercise its purchase option. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00427, Valvoline Inc. v. Superash Remainderman Limited Partnership.

Automotive

January 26, 2023, 6:17 PM