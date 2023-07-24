Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as Receiver for the now-defunct First Republic Bank, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Phil Horowitz on behalf of a former director of payments who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting suspected unlawful conduct by a vendor. The case is 3:23-cv-03653, Valverde v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Johnny Valverde

defendants

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as Receiver for First Republic Bank

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations