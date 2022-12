Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from an accidental failure of a plumbing system, was filed by Your Insurance Attorney on behalf of Michelle Valverde and Richard Valverde. The case is 0:22-cv-62356, Valverde et al v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 7:39 AM