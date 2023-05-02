Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Advanced Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and a subsidiary to Delaware District Court. The suit was filed by Ballard Spahr on behalf of CVS subsidiary Omnicare of Connecticut. The court case seeks to recover over $323,000 in combined principal and interest that the defendant owes the plaintiff from defaulting on an agreement to purchase pharmaceutical supplies and services. The case is 1:23-cv-00482, Value Health Care Service v. Advanced Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of New Haven et al.

Health Care

May 02, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Value Health Care Service

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Advanced Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, LLC

Advanced Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of New Haven

defendant counsels

Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract